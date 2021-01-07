Washington DC Mayor extends public emergency for 15 days after Capitol riot

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Trump as supporters attack Capitol
Congress to certify Biden's presidential victory despite US Capitol attack
Four dead after hundreds of Trump supporters attacked US Capitol Hill
World leaders express shock at Trump supporters storming US Capitol
US Capitol complex secure as armed police ends violent occupation
-
Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser on Wednesday (local time) extended the public emergency for 15 days following the mayhem and chaos created by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol.
"I have issued an order extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days," Bowser wrote on Twitter.
Late Wednesday, Bowser extended the public emergency order declared for 15 days through Inauguration Day, giving her the ability to call curfew at any time. Earlier, Bowser had ordered a 6 pm curfew for the district, to last until 6 am Thursday (local time).
"A citywide curfew for the District of Columbia is in effect from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, until 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7," Bowser had tweeted as a reminder.
Earlier in the day, the protest turned to riots with demonstrators storming the Capitol building as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple officers were injured in the scuffle.
Bowser also warned the Washingtonians to "stay out of the downtown area" and "not engage with demonstrators".
"I am asking Washingtonians and those who live in the region to stay out of the downtown area on Tuesday and Wednesday and not to engage with demonstrators who come to our city seeking confrontation, and we will do what we must to ensure all who attend remain peaceful," the Mayor's tweet read.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU