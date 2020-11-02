Watchdogs hold talks with Ant as China releases draft online lending rules

-
ALSO READ
China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall Street: Reports
Explainer: What does foreign access to China's $16 trn bond market mean?
China's big banks brace for lagging coronavirus risks as bad loans rise
Citi Group receives domestic fund custody licence from Chinese regulator
Zhong Shanshan, a bottled-water tycoon, ousts Jack Ma as China's richest
-
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank and three financial regulators held talks with Ant Group's top executives and its founder Jack Ma on Monday as Beijing published new draft rules for online micro-lending.
Ant, backed by Alibaba Group, is China's dominant mobile payments firm, offering loans, payments, insurance and asset management, and is set to raise about $34.4 billion in the world's largest initial public offering.
The People's Bank of China, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) as well as the country's banking and insurance regulator and forex regulator held the talks with Ant's controlling shareholder Ma, its executive chairman Eric Jing and chief executive Simon Hu, a CSRC statement, which did not give further details, said.
An Ant spokeswoman said the company would "implement the meeting opinions in depth".
The draft micro-lending rules, which were published separately by the central bank and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, set a 5 billion yuan ($748 million) registered capital threshold for micro-lenders that offer loans online across different regions.
While it made no mention of Ant, the draft comes as regulators sharpen their focus on banks that use micro-lenders or third-party technology platforms like Ant excessively for underwriting consumer loans, amid fears of rising defaults and deteriorating asset quality in a pandemic-hit economy.
The draft is open for public feedback until Dec. 2.
China's Financial Stability and Development Committee, a cabinet-level body headed by Vice Premier Liu He, on Sunday warned of risks associated with the rapid development of fintech, in what was widely interpreted as a government response to the rise of players like Ant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU