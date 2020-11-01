Rolls-Royce Holdings plans to sell its Bergen engines unit: Report

-
ALSO READ
Rolls-Royce rescue plan flies as shareholders back 2 bn pound rights issue
Rolls-Royce to temporarily close factories, cut benefits, says report
Rolls-Royce plans to raise $6.5 billion to survive Covid-19 cash crunch
Rolls-Royce Holdings stock hits 17-year low as slump deepens for airlines
Rolls-Royce to raise $2.6 billion debt to fund Covid-19 pandemic relief
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has hired Deloitte to conduct the sale of its diesel and gas engine division Bergen, which could fetch up to 100 million pounds ($129 million), the Sunday Telegraph reported.
Germany’s MAN SE and Finland’s Wartsila Oyj could be potential buyers and a sale is expected early next year, according to the report, which didn’t say where it got the information.
The Bergen unit, which produces engines that generate electricity to power ships, posted an underlying operating loss of 18 million pounds on sales of 239 million pounds, and took a 58 million-pound impairment last year, the report said.
Rolls-Royce shareholders backed a 2 billion-pound equity raise last week, in a key step toward shoring up the British engine maker’s finances to outlast the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor