'We need to have courage to take action': Harris on Texas school shooting

In an emotional address following the school shooting incident in Texas, the US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack on Wednesday while calling for "action and taking a stand".
"Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and have the courage to take a stand," she said, calling the attack a 'heartbreaking tragedy'.
Addressing a room full of American leaders, she urged everyone to understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.
Not disclosing the details of the incident, she condoled the deceased and expressed sympathy for the people of Uvalde, saying "we stand with you and grieve with you."
Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden also responded to the incident, saying "Lord, enough." "Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken," she stated in her tweet.
The death toll has reached 21, including 19 children and two adults, in the shooting incident at a Texas elementary school, CNN reported.
Earlier, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and one teacher in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The shooter also died.
This is the deadliest attack since the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, according to CNN.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
