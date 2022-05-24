WEF 2022: Urgent need in Afghanistan is saving economy from collapse

Two high-level speakers at the gathering say Afghanistan's most urgent need is saving its from complete collapse.

Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Program, said Monday in that we cannot abandon 40 million Afghans simply on the principle of moral outrage.

The Taliban's takeover of nine months ago and the hasty U.S. withdrawal of its troops triggered economic fallout. Underpinning that was the Biden administration's decision to freeze around USD 9.5 billion that the Afghan central bank has in U.S. banks.

President Joe Biden has signed an order to free USD 7 billion of those frozen assets, but only half are to be released for humanitarian aid to . The other half would go toward Sept. 11 victims.

Some argue that aid to Afghanistan's Taliban-ruled government should be made conditional to ensure the protection of women's rights and access to education.

Pakistan's new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, said her country's government views the Taliban's decisions curbing women's rights as a threat emanating from across its shared border.

