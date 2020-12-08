WEF to be held in Singapore next year instead of Davos due to Covid-19

-
Organisers of the annual World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland, have again changed their planned venue for next year's edition, announcing it will now take place in Singapore in May a sign that the COVID-19 crisis has played havoc with planning.
Forum leaders in early October had said the elite gathering that usually takes place in the frigid climes of the Swiss Alps every January would be held in the Swiss city of Lucerne and nearby town of Buergenstock in May next year, delayed because of the pandemic.
The change in location reflects the Forum's priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community, managing director Adrian Monck said.
After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regards to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best placed to hold the meeting.
The May 13-16 event is being billed as the first global leadership event to address worldwide recovery from the pandemic, and will as usual bring together heads of state and government, chief executive officers, civil society leaders, global media and youth leaders from around the world.
The event is expected to return to Davos in 2022.
