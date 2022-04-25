What happens in Ukraine will have impact on Indo-Pacific: EU chief

Europe will make sure that Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" aggression against will be a "strategic failure", President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

In her address at the Raisina Dialogue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting leader also said what happens in will have an impact on the region.

She said the world's response to Russia's aggression will decide the future of both the system and the global economy.

The outcome of Russia's war against will not only determine the future of Europe, but will also deeply affect the region and the rest of the world, von der Leyen said.

Slamming Moscow for its war on Ukraine, she said images coming from the east European country have shocked and are shocking the whole world, adding that the core principles that underpin peace and security across the globe are at stake, in Asia as well as in Europe.

The president also referred to the "no-limits" friendship between Russia and China.

"Russia and China have forged a seemingly unrestrained pact. They have declared that the friendship between them has no limits," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)