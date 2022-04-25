What happens in Ukraine will have impact on Indo-Pacific: EU chief

-
Europe will make sure that Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" aggression against Ukraine will be a "strategic failure", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
In her address at the Raisina Dialogue in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visiting leader also said what happens in Ukraine will have an impact on the Indo-Pacific region.
She said the world's response to Russia's aggression will decide the future of both the international system and the global economy.
The outcome of Russia's war against Ukraine will not only determine the future of Europe, but will also deeply affect the Indo-Pacific region and the rest of the world, von der Leyen said.
Slamming Moscow for its war on Ukraine, she said images coming from the east European country have shocked and are shocking the whole world, adding that the core principles that underpin peace and security across the globe are at stake, in Asia as well as in Europe.
The European Commission president also referred to the "no-limits" friendship between Russia and China.
"Russia and China have forged a seemingly unrestrained pact. They have declared that the friendship between them has no limits," she said.
