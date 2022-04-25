SJB claims having over 113 signers for no-confidence against Sri Lanka govt

-
Sri Lanka's opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP (Member of Parliament) Rajitha Senaratne on Sunday claimed that his party had secured over 113 signatures for the no-confidence motion against the government.
"We have the necessary numbers for the motion as those who have left the government have pledged their support for us. The SJB earlier decided not to take up positions in an interim government which will be formed in the event the no-confidence motion is approved and the present government is defeated," SJB MP was quoted as saying by Daily Mirror.
Our earlier stance was to keep away from an interim government but we changed our stance as those from independent groups said they will not support the no-faith motion if we don't take up positions in an interim government," Senaratne added.
He also said that the days of the present government are numbered.
Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition, and SJB leader Sajith Premadasa, on April 13, signed the impeachment motion against the President and the no-confidence motion against the government, reported Daily Mirror.
Earlier, on April 9, Sri Lanka's main opposition party Samagi Jana Balwegya announced that it will move a no-confidence motion against President Gotabaya Rajapaksha if it fails to provide immediate relief to the people of the island nation adversely impacting the economic crisis.
These developments came as the government failed to address the existing issues in the island nation.
Mass protests over economic mismanagement escalated in early April, prompting the president to declare a state of emergency on April 1, reported Daily Mirror.
One of the demands of recent anti-government protests has been a constitutional amendment to reduce the power of the executive.
On April 3, the entire Sri Lankan cabinet decided to resign in the wake of the large-scale protests. The only exception was Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, who remained in office. On the same day, Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed key ministers to an interim cabinet.
Sri Lanka has been gripped by an economic crisis considered the worst since the country gained independence in 1948. Due to energy shortages, some parts of Sri Lanka have rolling blackouts. Sri Lanka's foreign debt is estimated at USD 51 billion.
