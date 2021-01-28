WHO European Union chief: Nations clamouring for Covid-19 vaccine

The European chief for the says the telephone line is very hot in conversations with officials and clamouring for more coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Hans Kluge, speaking in a video conference from WHO Europe headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, says he spoke recently with European Council President Charles Michel and EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, citing a general goodwill and understanding that no one is safe until everyone is safe.

He adds: But the reality is that for the time being, there is realistically a shortfall of vaccines.

The has accused pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca of failing to deliver the doses it promised to the bloc despite getting EU funding to ramp up vaccine production.