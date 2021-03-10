Women in Nepal race carrying husbands on backs to highlight gender equality

Aiming to raise awareness about gender equality, married women participated in a running event held at local school in carrying their husbands on their backs!

The event was held in the ground of a local school in Devghat Village Council on March 8, Women's Day.

Organised by the local authority on Monday, the marathon saw participation of 16 couples from various age groups and locality running the 100-meter race.

"I participated in this race by carrying my husband on my back. I came here with lot of courage and devotion. Although I dod not manage to secure the top positions, I am happy that women are also given more priority and respect," Pashupati Shrestha, one of the participants told ANI.

Dozens of onlookers from around the village flocked into the playground of the school that is located nearly 150 Kilometers away from the capital city Kathmandu. Every participating couple was handed certificates and applauded for their participation.

"This is a friendly game where no awards in terms of monetary value are announced but those who take part have been awarded a certificate," chief of the village council, which organised the event, Durga Bahadur Thapa told ANI.

Thapa said the game provided an opportunity for women to showcase their physical strength in comparison to men. He said there are plans to continue holding the race, which was initiated this year.

"Women in the past were considered to go to their husband's house to do domestic chores and were told they need not study further. In the present society, a daughter and son are equal and we see both of them going to school together," Thapa said.

"Through this event, we want to send out a message to others that women also are capable and are no way less than men when it comes to strength and psychological well-being," Thapa added.

