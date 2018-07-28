Won't allow firm to break up under my watch: Thyssenkrupp foundation head

Ursula Gather, of the foundation, ruled out a break-up of the German and rejected allegations she is responsible for a leadership crisis, Der newsmagazine reported.

Thyssenkrupp's quit this month citing a lack of support from "major shareholders" at a time when activist investors Cevian, which holds an 18 percent stake, and Elliott, are pushing for a deeper restructuring.

Gather finds such allegations "unjustified and painful," Der said, quoting Gather.

"A break-up of the company will not happen under my watch," Gather said, adding that securing jobs and an adherence to the principles of the social market economy, which emphasise stability and continuity over profit, take precedence.

Gather plans to raise profits by accelerating steps to strengthen some areas, and advocates slimming down administrative costs, Der said.

Gather and Cevian aim to find a consensus over the choice of candidates for a new supervisory board chairman, said.

The Alfried von foundation could not be reached for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)