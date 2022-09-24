JUST IN
7 people killed, 41 others injured in a blast in Afghanistan's Kabul
World Bank president Malpass says won't resign over climate change remark

World Bank President David Malpass said Friday he won't resign after coming under criticism for his remarks earlier this week regarding climate change.

Topics
World Bank  | Climate Change

AP  |  Washington 

World Bank Group President David Malpass attends a news conference after a meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin. Photo: Reuters
World Bank Group President David Malpass Photo: Reuters

World Bank President David Malpass said Friday he won't resign after coming under criticism for his remarks earlier this week regarding climate change.

At an event sponsored by The New York Times on Tuesday, Malpass wouldn't answer directly when asked whether the burning of fossil fuels has contributed to global warming. Instead, he said, "I am not a scientist."

In an interview with Politico Friday, Malpass said he wouldn't resign, and that he hasn't been asked to do so by any of the bank's member governments. He acknowledged he should have done a better job responding to questions on Tuesday, including from former Vice President Al Gore, who asked if he was a "climate denier."

"When asked, are you a climate denier?' I should have said no," he said. But he said he did not plan to resign.

Malpass also said the World Bank is taking a forceful leadership position on climate issues.

Malpass was nominated to the position by former President Donald Trump in 2019, under the longstanding tradition that allows the US to choose the head of the World Bank and European governments to pick the head of the International Monetary Fund. His five-year term ends in April 2024.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that the Biden administration disagrees with Malpass' comments suggesting climate change is not caused by human activity.

Jean-Pierre did not say whether the administration would seek to remove Malpass, as that would require the approval of other World Bank members.

The Treasury Department will hold Malpass accountable, Jean-Pierre said, "and support the many staff working to fight climate change at the World Bank. But again, removal would require a majority of stakeholders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 10:20 IST

