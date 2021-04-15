World Bank president urges countries to donate 'excess' vaccine doses

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: US Vice President Mike Pence gets vaccine in public event
Coronavirus LIVE: Night curfew to be imposed in Gujarat's four cities
Coronavirus LIVE: Covid-19 vaccine dry run concludes in four states
Coronavirus LIVE: Around 150 Army personnel test positive for Covid-19
-
World Bank President David Malpass called on countries on Thursday to contribute their “excess” doses of Covid-19 vaccines to low-income countries in the COVAX facility struggling to inoculate their most vulnerable including health workers.
"Many countries now have dollars available to spend on doses but rapid deliveries aren't available. I would like to underline here the importance for countries that have the prospect of excess vaccine supplies to release them as soon as possible," he told a fund-raising event of the Gavi Vaccine Alliance.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU