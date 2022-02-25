World Bank ready to provide financial aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

The World Bank, in its statement on Thursday, said that it is ready to provide immediate financial support to amid the present political and military crisis.

"We stand ready to provide immediate support to and are preparing options for such support, including fast-disbursing financing. Alongside development partners, the Group will use all our financing and technical support tools for rapid response," as per the statement.

David Malpass, President of the Group, in the Thursday statement, said, "The Group is horrified by the shocking violence and loss of life as a result of the events unfolding in We are a long-standing partner of Ukraine and stand with its people at this critical moment."

According to the World Bank statement, "The devastating developments in Ukraine will have far-reaching economic and social impacts," it added, "We are coordinating closely with the IMF to assess these costs."

Malpass discussed the situation with the Board of Directors and said that they have mobilized their Global Crisis Risk Platform to accelerate coordination across the World Bank Group.

Malpass met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on Saturday where he reaffirmed the World Bank Group's "strong support and commitment" to the people of Ukraine and the region.

The World Bank Group is also in active dialogue to support neighbouring countries and people that may be affected by this conflict and will make additional resources available, said Malpass in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)