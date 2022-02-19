'Promote shady crypto investment and you can be held liable,' says US court

-
ALSO READ
Crytocurrency tax: How will the Budget 2022 rules impact crypto investors?
India is by far the fastest-growing crypto mkt: Vincent Lau, Huobi Global
Cryptocurrency tax: Relief for crypto investors as Budget ushers in norms
TMS, Ep 100: Cryptocurrency tax, defence industry, markets, and green bonds
Confusion in the crypto universe: Budget leaves many unanswered questions
-
In a landmark decision that can have its ramifications in several countries battling the rise of cryptocurrencies including India, a court ruling in the US has made it clear that influencers and promoters could be held liable for "peddling shady crypto investments".
The ruling by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in the US has come in a 2018 case where some investors filed a class-action lawsuit against open-source cryptocurrency BitConnect and its promoters for running a Ponzi scheme and persuading them to invest for high returns.
BitConnect's promoters told its victims that if they handed over their Bitcoin for a period of time, their crypto would be used by an automated trading bot that would return huge profits.
In September, Glenn Arcaro, acenumber one promoter" of BitConnect, pleaded guilty to participating in a massive conspiracy to defraud BitConnect investors in the US and abroad, in which investors were fraudulently induced to invest over $2 billion.
The BitConnect scheme is the largest cryptocurrency fraud scheme ever charged criminally.
Now, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in the investors' favour, allowing the case to proceed against Arcaro and one of his regional promoters, Ryan Maasen, reports The Verge.
David Silver, an attorney for the plaintiffs, tweeted late on Friday that "the law is clear: promote on social media, you can and will be held liable".
"According to the appeals court, the marketers insisted that they could not be held liable because the Securities Act covers sales pitches to particular people, not communications directed to the public at large."
This is an incredibly important decision that will reverberate for years to come.
"The Securities Act provides no free pass for online solicitations," Silver said.
The court stated that technology has opened new avenues for both investment and solicitation.
"A new means of solicitation is not any less of a solicitation. So proud of the 11th Circuit for getting this case right," Silver tweeted.
The appeals court found that "when the promoters urged people to buy BitConnect coins in online videos, they still solicited the purchases that followed".
Cryptocurrencies have made criminals richer and in 2021, criminals held $11 billion worth of funds with known illicit sources, compared to just $3 billion at the end of 2020, a new report has revealed. As of the end of 2021, stolen funds account for 93 per cent of all criminal balances, at $9.8 billion.
Dark Net market funds are next at $448 million, followed by scams at $192 million, fraud shops at $66 million, and ransomware at $30 million, reports Blockchain data company Chainalysis.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU