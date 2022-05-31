World Bank to disburse $700 mn to crisis-hit Sri Lanka: Foreign Minister

The will disburse nearly $700 million to within the next few months, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister announced.

This pledge was made when the World Bank's Country Manager in Colombo, Chiyo Kanda spoke to Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister, G.L. Peiris on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the Minister sought assistance from the until long-term assistance materialises through the Monetary Fund, other institutions and donor countries.

The Minister said that short-term financial assistance from the would be appreciated until sustainable solutions are found.

The World Bank Country Manager said that her office is also working with other organisations such as the Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the UN office, encouraging them to "re-purpose" their already committed projects to help the people of at this difficult time.

is facing a severe foreign currency shortage which has created problems in importing essential items.

