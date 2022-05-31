World Bank to disburse $700 mn to crisis-hit Sri Lanka: Foreign Minister

-
ALSO READ
Why Russia stares at first foreign default in a century?
Sri Lanka says will default on all external debt to pay for food
TMS Ep156: Non-compete clause, AYUSH, markets, Russia's foreign default
What factors to consider while taking a home loan?
Lanka seeks $500-mn loan from India for fuel purchases amid forex crisis
-
The World Bank will disburse nearly $700 million to Sri Lanka within the next few months, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister announced.
This pledge was made when the World Bank's Country Manager in Colombo, Chiyo Kanda spoke to Sri Lankan Foreign Affairs Minister, G.L. Peiris on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the meeting, the Minister sought assistance from the World Bank until long-term assistance materialises through the International Monetary Fund, other international institutions and donor countries.
The Minister said that short-term financial assistance from the World Bank would be appreciated until sustainable solutions are found.
The World Bank Country Manager said that her office is also working with other organisations such as the Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the UN office, encouraging them to "re-purpose" their already committed projects to help the people of Sri Lanka at this difficult time.
Sri Lanka is facing a severe foreign currency shortage which has created problems in importing essential items.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU