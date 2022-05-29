Britain considering return of pound, ounce in post-Brexit measures

-
ALSO READ
UK signs trade agreement with Australia to shape post-Brexit relations
UK Queen quits Parliament opening speech due to episodic mobility problems
From democracy to oligarchy: Understanding different forms of governance
UEFA opens disciplinary case against PSG chief Al-Khelaifi
UK's foreign secretary Truss becomes chief negotiator in post-Brexit talks
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reportedly set to announce a return to imperial measurements of pounds and ounces as a post-Brexit move away from the European metric system to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next week.
As part of a series of announcements to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch's 70 years on the British throne, UK media reports indicate that Johnson is preparing a nostalgic move away from another European Union (EU) influence on the country.
It is also being seen as an attempt to placate his strong Brexit voter base in the wake of the partygate scandal of COVID lockdown breaching parties at Downing Street, which have angered many voters.
As the British people have been happy to use both imperial and metric measurements in their daily life it is good for the government to reflect that now we are free to change our regulations accordingly, The Mirror newspaper quoted a Cabinet source as saying.
At present, shopkeepers are legally obliged to use metric measurements such as grams, kilograms, milli-litres and litres when selling packaged or loose goods in England, Scotland and Wales.
As opposed to the metric system of weight, in which 1,000 grams are equivalent to one kilogram, under the imperial system there are 14 pounds in a stone and 16 ounces in a pound.
While it is still legal to price goods in pounds and ounces, these have to be displayed alongside the price in grams and kilograms.
Since 2000, when the EU weights and measures directive came into force businesses have been legally required to use metric units for the sale by weight or measure of fresh produce.
Under the post-Brexit move, metric units are not expected to be scrapped entirely in Britain but shopkeepers are expected to be free to choose which they use following a government study into the proposal.
It was during the 2019 General Election campaign that Boris Johnson pledged that he would bring back imperial units in shops.
He claimed that measuring in pounds and ounces was an "ancient liberty", as he heralded a "new era of generosity and tolerance" towards traditional measurements.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU