ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to begin from October 17 with qualifiers followed by the main event, starting October 23 in UAE and Oman. The top four teams from the qualifiers will join India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa, Afghanistan, Pakistan, England and New Zealand for Super 12s.

Before the start of Super 12s, the top eight teams, who are qualified for main event, will play two warm-up games each. Cricket fans across the country would be thrilled to know that for the very first time in the history of ICC tournaments, all the warm-up matches are being produced and will be made available to them. Disney+ will live stream all the warm-up matches of the top 8 teams.

These warm-up matches promise to be a 'battle before the battle', a precursor for the fans, promising action-packed cricket and anticipation ahead of the Super 12 stage. The warm-up fixtures amongst top 8 teams will be played over 2 days, i.e. October 18 and 20.

warm-up matches schedule



India will play two warm-up games ahead of its titanic clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. India will play its first warm-up match against England on October 18, which will be a night game (7:30 pm IST start) at Dubai International Stadium. India’s second practice match will be against Australia on October 20 at same venue but it would be an afternoon game (3:30 pm IST start).

T20 World Cup: India warm-up games live telecast and streaming details



India warm-up games will be live telecast by Start Sports Hindi (SD/HD) with Hindi commentary. Cricket fans can enjoy the non-India warm-up matches on Disney+ and Team India's warm-up games against England and Australia on October 18 at 7.30 PM IST and October 20 at 3:30 PM IST respectively will be available on Disney+ and Network.

Post warm-up matches, India will begin their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai in a Super12 Group 2 stage clash on October 24th. The ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14.

