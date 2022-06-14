World's nuclear-armed nations upgrading their arsenals, says SIPRI

-
ALSO READ
India accounts for 1% of world's nuclear warheads, shows SIPRI data
Cruise, long-range: Flurry of missile tests marks N Korea's diverse arsenal
World's stockpile of usable nuclear weapons is increasing, warns watchdog
World military expenditure passes $2 trn for first time; US on top: SIPRI
At $76.6 bn, India's military spending third highest in world: SIPRI report
-
The world’s nuclear-armed nations are set to boost their arsenals in the next decade, even as the number of such weapons fell last year, according to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI.
“All of the nuclear-armed states are increasing or upgrading their arsenals and most are sharpening nuclear rhetoric and the role nuclear weapons play in their military strategies,” Wilfred Wan, Director of SIPRI’s Weapons of Mass Destruction Programme, said in a statement on Monday.
That development could reverse a decades-long trend of reduced nuclear stockpiles. By the start of 2022, the global inventory of warheads had declined to 12,705, from more than 34,000 at the beginning of this century, according to SIPRI. While the number of usable nukes has stabilized, total stockpiles continued shrinking last year, as Russia and the US dismantled long-retired warheads.
The risk of nuclear conflict got renewed attention following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, with Western intelligence officials warning that the Kremlin might turn to tactical or other limited nuclear weapons if its war in Ukraine continues to struggle.
Bilateral Russia–US strategic stability talks have stalled because of the war in Ukraine, and none of the other nuclear-armed states are pursuing arms control negotiations, SIPRI said.
The number of warheads in the usable military stockpiles of Russia and the US -- which together have over 90% of all nuclear weapons -- remained relatively stable last year. China, with the third biggest arsenal, is in the middle of a “substantial expansion” of its nuclear weapon arsenal, including the construction of over 300 new missile silos, it added.
The nuclear-armed permanent members of the UN Security Council – which also include France and the UK –jointly stated in January that “nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” while also reaffirming they remain committed to non-proliferation, disarmament and arms control agreements.
“Although there were some significant gains in both nuclear arms control and nuclear disarmament in the past year, the risk of nuclear weapons being used seems higher now than at any time since the height of the Cold War,” SIPRI Director Dan Smith said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU