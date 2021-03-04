World shares track Wall Street decline as bond yields rebound

fell Thursday, tracking a decline on as another rise in rattled investors who worry that higher inflation may prompt central banks to raise ultra-low interest rates.

Benchmarks were lower in most major and the dollar rose against the Japanese yen.

Shares have yoyo'd recently with fluctuations in When yields rise quickly, as they have in recent weeks, it forces to rethink the value of stocks. Technology stocks are most vulnerable to this reassessment after having soared during the pandemic, making them look pricier than the rest of the market.

US government have rebounded after easing earlier in the week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped back to 1.45 per cent Thursday after rising to 1.48 per cent earlier in the day.

The dial ticks back to rising bond yield concerns, between that and the broad risk-on mood derived from the global economic recovery, Jingyi Pan of IG said in a report. She noted that stocks more affected by ups and downs in economic cycles were faring relatively well.

Germany's DAX lost 0.4 per centto 14,028.59 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.1 per cent lower to 5,823.28. Britain's FTSE 100 gave up 0.8 per cent to 6,623.47. U.S. futures looked set for a sluggish start, with the future for the S&P 500 trading 0.1 per cent lower while the future for the Dow industrials was almost unchanged.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 2.1 per cent to 28,930.11 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 2.2 per cent to 29,236.79. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.8 per cent to 6,760.70.

The Shanghai Composite index shed 2.1 per cent to 3,503.49. Investors are anticipating that policies outlined during the annual session of the National People's Congress, a largely ceremonial legislature that convenes on Friday, may point to a tightening of monetary and government stimulus.

South Korea's Kospi lost 1.3 per cent to 3,043.49 after the central bank reported the economy contracted in 2020 for the first time since 1998.

Preliminary data released by the Bank of Korea on Thursday showed the gross domestic product fell 1 per cent from 2019, in the first annual contraction since South Korea was in the midst of a crippling financial crisis in 1998.

The US dollar rose to 107.29 Japanese yen, its highest level in seven months, from 106.99 yen late Wednesday. Higher yields and interest rates would tend to push the greenback higher.

The euro slipped to USD 1.2039 from USD 1.2066.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 dropped 1.3 per cent to 3,819.72, shedding an early gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.4 per cent to 31,270.09. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 2.7 per cent, to 12,997.75.

Traders also sold off smaller company stocks, dragging the Russell 2000 index 1.1 per cent lower to 2,207.79.

continues to look to Washington, where economic data, comments out of the Federal Reserve and President Joe Biden's stimulus package remain front and center.

Treasury yields hit the psychologically important 1.50 per cent mark last week as investors braced for stronger economic growth but also a possible increase in inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell will speak Thursday on monetary policy. Investors heard from him last week when he testified in front of Congress, but the format a question-and-answer session with The Wall Street Journal may be more illuminating than Powell's calculated answers to politicians.

Investors are looking ahead to the February jobs report on Friday. Economists surveyed by FactSet expect employers created 225,000 jobs last month. The report also includes numbers for how much wages are rising across the economy, a key component of inflation.

Prospects are rising for passage of President Biden's USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package with USD 1,400 individual payments and there has been good news on vaccine distribution, so private forecasters have been busy revising upward their economic forecasts.

Many believe the US economy this year could see a rebound with growth coming in at the strongest pace since 1984.

That would mark a significant rebound from last year when the economy contracted by the largest amount since 1946.

In other trading Thursday, US benchmark crude oil rose 16 cents to USD 61.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained USD 1.53 on Wednesday to USD 61.28 per barrel. Brent crude, the standard, added 21 cents to USD 64.29 per barrel.

