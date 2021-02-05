Worst yet to come for banks in terms of pandemic fallout, says BoE's Woods

-
ALSO READ
Bank of England ramps up stimulus by £150 bn to tackle new lockdown impact
Bank of England says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates
Easing lockdown has to be done "very cautiously", warns UK expert
Britain offers lockdown-hit firms extra 4.6 billion pounds of help
Bank of England's Ramsden sees plus for economy from Covid-19 vaccine news
-
Banks in Britain have been shielded from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic by government relief measures and the toughest time has yet to come, Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Friday.
Government relief schemes such as furlough payments and guarantees on banks' loans to companies have cushioned banks against fallout from the crisis, but these will be wound down in coming months.
"We feel good about what's happened so far but in a way the tougher bit is coming," Woods told a London School of Economics webinar. "The government has pushed out a lot of the stress in time, but some will still come through." The big British banks collectively hold 260 billion pounds($356.49 billion) of equity capital - a "fairly decent number" - but it will be under more pressure this year as some corporate loans turn sour, Woods said.
"I am not worried about that, it will be manageable but it will be significant."
ALSO READ: PayPal says US consumer watchdog investigating payment app Venmo
The BoE also has "absolutely" no interest in lowering regulatory standards now that Britain is outside the European Union, he said.
The City of London has been largely cut off from the EU since Dec. 31, with the EU yet to go beyond the limited and temporary access it has granted for a very limited range of cross-border activities.
Andrea Enria, who heads the European Central Bank's banking supervision arm, told the same event that a shift in 1.2 trillion euros ($1.44 trillion) of assets from London to new EU banking hubs due to Brexit was well underway.
But Enria also said: "It would be extremely short-sighted if we didn't recognise the close connection that remains between the banking sectors in the EU and the United Kingdom in the years to come."
"To a very large extent the European corporate issuers of equity, debt securities, syndicate loans continue to directly rely on banks headquartered in London in particular," he added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU