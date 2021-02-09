Xi Jinping: China open to 'vaccine cooperation' with Eastern Europe

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
Pope Francis receives first shot of coronavirus vaccine, the Vatican says
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
-
China is ready to consider vaccine cooperation with Central and Eastern European countries, President Xi Jinping said Tuesday in a meeting held by video link with European leaders.
Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating, Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.
Beijing will actively consider such cooperation with other governments, he was quoted as saying at the Summit of China and Central and Eastern European Countries.
China has given conditional approval for two vaccines made by two state-owned developers, Sinopharm and Sinovac. They have struck deals to supply millions of doses to Turkey and at least nine other countries.
Beijing is trying to nurture relations with Central and Eastern European governments as part of efforts to expand markets for exports and for Chinese construction and other companies to operate abroad.
The focus on Eastern Europe through the China-CEEC group, also known as 17 plus 1, has prompted unease among France, Germany and other Western European governments that Beijing is trying to make political inroads into the European Union.
Meanwhile, Xi said China intends to import farm and other goods worth more than USD 170 billion from Central and Eastern Europe over the next five years, according to Xinhua.
Beijing is trying to develop new trade relationships and reduce reliance on the United States following a tariff war with Washington.
We need to deepen agricultural cooperation, Xi said, according to Xinhua.
Xi also expressed support for plans by Fudan University in Shanghai to establish a university in Hungary.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU