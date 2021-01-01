Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164

-
Puducherry logged 32 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours while no fresh fatality was reported, a top Health department official said on Friday.
The new cases were identified at the end of testing of 3,068 samples taking the overall tally in the union territory to 38,164, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
The 32 fresh cases were spread over Puducherry (16), Mahe (10) and Karaikal and Yanam (three each).
As many as 50 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday.
No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- and the death toll remained at 633.
Mohan Kumar said that fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.38 per cent respectively.
He said that as many as 4.88 lakh samples were tested so far and it was found that 4.45 lakh samples were negative.
While there were 366 active cases, 37,165 patients had recovered and were discharged so far, he added.
