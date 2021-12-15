Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to discuss US & Nato's 'aggressive' talk

.

Russian President and Chinese President will discuss tensions in Europe and “aggressive” US and Nato rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

The conversation will take place at a moment of high tension in both countries’ relations with the West, with Beijing under pressure over human rights and Moscow over its build-up of troops near the border with Ukraine.

has cultivated closer ties with as its relations with the West have worsened.

