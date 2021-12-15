JUST IN
How Beijing wins friends and influences the influencers
Business Standard

Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin to discuss US & Nato's 'aggressive' talk

The conversation will take place at a moment of high tension in both countries' relations with the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss tensions in Europe and “aggressive” US and Nato rhetoric during a video call on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
The conversation will take place at a moment of high tension in both countries’ relations with the West, with Beijing under pressure over human rights and Moscow over its build-up of troops near the border with Ukraine.
Russia has cultivated closer ties with China as its relations with the West have worsened.

First Published: Wed, December 15 2021. 00:13 IST

