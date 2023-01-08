Year of Bond starts with a $150 bin sales spree; may spill over this week

After optimism swelled for weeks that 2023 would finally bring relief for the world’s battered bond buyers, borrowers took advantage by issuing more than $150 billion of new debt in just four days.

The sales spree spanned the globe, from Hong Kong raising $5.8 billion via its biggest-ever green bond, to units of Credit Suisse Group AG issuing a combined $4.3 billion in US dollars and sterling, and Mexico selling $4 billion of dollar .

It was a fresh beginning for a market that suffered a whopping 16.25 per cent loss last year. And while investors are off to a quick start in making back some of that money, the pace of this week’s bond rush shows that issuers are bracing for something that’s still very 2022—volatile where the opportunity to borrow can slam shut faster than you can say consumer price index.





Barclays Capital’s investment-grade debt syndicate co-head, Meghan Graper, explained the situation at a Bloomberg Intelligence event. With so much uncertainty around inflation and the direction of the economy, investor appetite can be easily ruined by any number of data points or policy discussions — CPI, consumer confidence, central bank meetings or speeches.

Extra premium demanded on the days of such events tends to scare away borrowers, leaving them all trying to cram their offerings into days where the chance of a big surprise seems low, she said.

“Three quarters of supply in any given month this year came in five business days,” she said. “We’ve had a record setting zero-volume days in the primary market. And then everybody running through the same narrow window.”

The trend is likely to continue this year. Which means firms that need to borrow will not only have to navigate higher interest rates but also the risks of getting the timing wrong. Even on those all-in days, bond buyers can test the market’s limits. After a $53 billion, 48-hour sales binge in the US corporate bond market, investors started demanding larger concessions to buy the debt, Bloomberg noted.

China relief

China’s embattled property developers got more good news this week. Beijing is planning to relax the three red lines restrictions it had placed on the sector, which exacerbated one of the biggest real estate meltdowns in history.

The move could be the most significant of a string of measures that China has put in place to bolster the industry, which accounts for about a quarter of the nation’s economy. The nation’s developers defaulted on more than 140 last year, missing payments on a combined $50 billion in domestic and debt issues.

Elsewhere

Bed Bath & Beyond has started preparing for a bankruptcy filing after a failed debt exchange proposal.

Party City is also headed toward a Chapter 11 filing in a deal that could hand the keys to creditors.

Goldman Sachs led one of Italy’s biggest ever deals in the private credit market, a €700 million loan to support the private equity investment in pharmaceutical company Neopharmed Gentili SpA.