Yemen's Houthis used missiles in Abu Dhabi attack, says UAE envoy

-
ALSO READ
India to provide assistance to families of two Indians killed in UAE: Envoy
Houthis launch 5 ballistic missiles, drones in multiple attacks on UAE
Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis launches airstrikes on Sanaa
Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen strikes Sanaa airport: Report
RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10
-
Yemen's rebels used cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones in an attack on Abu Dhabi this week that killed three people and set off fires at a fuel depot and an international airport, the Emirati ambassador to the United States said Wednesday.
The remarks by Ambassador Yousef Al-Otaiba marked an official acknowledgement that missiles and not just drones were used in Monday's attack, claimed by the Iran-backed Houthis.
Several attacks a combination of cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones targeted civilian sites in the United Arab Emirates, Al-Otaiba said.
Several were intercepted, a few of them didn't and three innocent civilians unfortunately lost their lives," he added in remarks at a virtual event hosted by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.
Al-Otaiba did not elaborate or respond to further questions from The Associated Press about how many missiles targeted the UAE and how many were intercepted.
Monday's attack targeted an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot outside the city center of the Emirati capital, as well as an area of Abu Dhabi International Airport still under construction.
The attack killed two Indian nationals and one Pakistani. Six people also were wounded at the oil and gas facility when a fire caused an explosion of fuel tankers. Police in Abu Dhabi said preliminary investigations suggested the possibility of drones sparking the fires.
The UAE was part of the Saudi-led coalition that launched into war in Yemen in 2015. Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its forces from the conflict, it is still heavily involved in the war and supports local militias on the ground in Yemen.
The Houthis have used bomb-laded drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia, the UAE and key oil targets in the Persian Gulf over the course of the war, now in its eighth year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU