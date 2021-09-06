RISE Worldwide wins multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10

-
T Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10.
RISE Worldwide will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships, a media release said on Monday.
"We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the Abu Dhabi T10 League.
"RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience to its clients. We are confident in enabling Abu Dhabi T10 achieve its goals through structured strategic brand partnership and global audience, said Nikhil Bardia, Head - Sponsorship and Talent, RISE Worldwide.
The tournament, featuring eight teams, will be held from November 19 to December 4.
