Zoom says 'investigating issues' after thousands of users report problems

Video Communications Inc said on Thursday it was "investigating issues" after more than 40,000 users reported problems with the video-conferencing platform, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform showed 40,377 users reporting problems. The actual number of users affected could vary.



"We have identified the issue starting and joining meetings. We will continue to investigate and provide updates as we have them," said on its status page.

