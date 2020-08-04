JUST IN
Zoom Video halts direct sales in China, will rely on local partners

The company informed Chinese customers that sales will be conducted only through authorised partners from August 23

Bloomberg 

"We are now shifting to a partner-only model with Zoom technology embedded in partner offerings, which will provide better local support to users,” the company said

Zoom Video Communications, the popular conferencing app facing scrutiny over whether it transmits data to Beijing, will halt all sales of products in China except through locally-based partners.

The company informed Chinese customers that sales will be conducted only through authorised partners from August 23. “Our go-to-market model in Mainland China has included direct sales, online subscription, and sales through partners. We are now shifting to a partner-only model with Zoom technology embedded in partner offerings, which will provide better local support to users,” the company said.

