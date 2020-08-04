Zoom Video halts direct sales in China, will rely on local partners

Video Communications, the popular conferencing app facing scrutiny over whether it transmits data to Beijing, will halt all sales of products in except through locally-based partners.

The company informed Chinese customers that sales will be conducted only through authorised partners from August 23. “Our go-to-market model in Mainland has included direct sales, online subscription, and sales through partners. We are now shifting to a partner-only model with technology embedded in partner offerings, which will provide better local support to users,” the company said.