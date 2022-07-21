Zuckerberg, Sandberg to testify in Cambridge Analytica privacy lawsuit

-
ALSO READ
Meta chief Zuckerberg sued over Cambridge Analytica privacy breach
Mark Zuckerberg sued in US over Cambridge Analytica data scam: Report
Installation art company Meta sues Facebook over trademark violation
Facebook, Instagram will publicly provide details on how ads target users
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg planning to launch NFTs on Instagram
-
Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will testify in a lawsuit claiming Facebook illegally shared user data with research firm Cambridge Analytica.
Users sued after it was revealed that a UK research firm connected to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for president gained access to the data of as many as 87 million of the social media network’s subscribers.
In hard-fought battles over pretrial information sharing since the suit was filed in 2018, lawyers for the consumers have gained leverage to pry into the company’s internal records to back up their claims that it failed to safeguard their personal data.
Facebook’s parent company could be on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars if it loses the case.
Zuckerberg has agreed to sit for a deposition for as long as six hours, while Sandberg is set to be questioned for up to five hours, according to a filing Tuesday in San Francisco federal court. Javier Olivan, who has led the company’s growth efforts for years, faces up to three hours of deposition questioning. He will take Sandberg’s place as COO when she formally leaves the company in the fall.
Also read: Installation art company Meta sues Facebook over trademark violation
Facebook faced a storm of controversy following the revelation in 2018 that Trump’s campaign benefited from the work of an app developer who started out by collecting personal information from 300,000 users, and later, from those users’ friends.
Unbeknownst to users, the developer shared the data trove with Cambridge Analytica, which used it to target voters in 2016 with hyper-specific appeals through “psychographic” modeling.
The ensuing lawsuits were filed on behalf of everyone in the US who uses the social network.
Facebook has argued it disclosed its practices in user agreements. It has also said that anyone sharing their information on a social network shouldn’t count on holding onto their privacy.
Meta didn’t immediate respond to an email seeking comment on the filing.
The case is In Re Facebook Consumer Privacy User Profile Litigation, 18-MD-02843, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU