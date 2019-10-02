AIIMS recruitment 2019: Nursing Officer Merit list out; steps to check

AIIMS Nursing officer recruitment exam 2019: The All India Institute of medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the results of the Nursing Officer recruitment exam which was conducted on September 15, 2019.

AIIMS announced the merit list on September 28, 2019.

Candidates who had appeared in the AIIMS Nursing officer exam can check their result on the official website, aiimsexams.org.

Direct link to check the AIIMS Nursing officer recruitment merit list

AIIMS had conducted the exam to fill 503 vacancies for nursing officers in Delhi hospitals. Lady Hardinge Medical College, Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital and the Kalawati Saran Children Hospital were among the hospitals for which the recruitment was conducted.

Steps to check the result:

1. Visit the official website - aiimsexams.org

2. On the homepage, click on the Result tab

3. Click on the link, ‘Result for the recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer-2019 for AIIMS, New Delhi'

4. The merit list will appear on the screen

5. Download the result for future reference

No interview will be conducted for Nursing Officer post. Those candidates who had not filled the hospital choice while applying for the posts were allocated hospitals in which the vacancy available at that merit. Seats have been alloted according to candidate's preference in four central government hospitals - Safdarjung Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and Smt. Sucheta Kriplani Hospital, and Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

