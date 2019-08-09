Airline Allied Services Recruitment 2019: Apply for 52 supervisor posts now

-
ALSO READ
ICDS Bihar Jobs 2019: Last date for Lady Supervisor posts extended to Aug 5
SAIL recruitment 2019: Apply by today at sail.co.in; check eligibility, fee
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Job vacancy for over 4800 posts; check details
PSPCL releases recruitment notice for 3,500 Assistant Lineman posts
GDS Recruitment 2019: Apply for 10,000 posts at India Post; know details
-
Airline Allied Services Recruitment 2019: Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) and Air India’s subsidiary, has come up with a career opportunity to invite applications for recruitment to the posts of Senior Supervisor and Supervisor in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AASL Supervisor Recruitment 2019 on or before August 9, 2019 on AASL official website of Air India on airindia.in.
There are total 52 vacancies for Senior Supervisor and Supervisor (Personnel) posts at AASL. Candidates should fill the AASL Supervisor Application Form 2019 before the last date for AASL jobs 2019. AASL recruitment 2019 advertisement should be carefully read for crucial details like eligibility, qualifications, age limit, pay scale, and selection process before submitting.
Direct link to apply for AASL vacancy 2019
Airline Allied Services supervisor vacancy details
- Last date to apply for AASL supervisor job: August 9, 2019
- Airline Allied Services posts: 52
- Airline Allied Services supervisor (Sr) salary: Rs 27,755
- Airline Allied Services supervisor (Catering) salary: Rs 23,871
Eligibility for Airline Allied Services Limited Jobs 2019
AASL Senior Supervisor: Applicant should be graduated from recognised university or its equivalent. For Finance department, one should be a graduate in commerce from a recognised university.
AGE LIMIT: Maximum 40 years
AASL Supervisor (Catering)- Candidate should be 12th passed from a recognised board with one year diploma in Hotel Management/one year diploma in Food & Beverage Service/diploma in Bakery & Confectionery/Craftsmanship course in Food Production & Patisserie.
AGE LIMIT: Maximum 35 years
How to apply for Alliance Air recruitment for Sr Supervisor and Supervisor
- Visit the official website of Air India on airindia.in
- Go to ‘Career’ on the homepage
- Click on ‘Apply for AASL recruitment 2019’ link
- Enter valid login credentials and submit
About Airline Allied Services
Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) is public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Indian government and is a subsidiary of Air India. Established in 1983, AASL provides air transport services under the name "Alliance Air" and is headquartered in New Delhi.