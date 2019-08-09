Airline Allied Services Recruitment 2019: Apply for 52 supervisor posts now

Airline Allied Services Recruitment 2019: Airline Allied Services Ltd (AASL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) and Air India’s subsidiary, has come up with a opportunity to invite applications for recruitment to the posts of Senior Supervisor and Supervisor in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for AASL Supervisor Recruitment 2019 on or before August 9, 2019 on AASL official website of on airindia.in.

There are total 52 vacancies for Senior Supervisor and Supervisor (Personnel) posts at AASL. Candidates should fill the AASL Supervisor Application Form 2019 before the last date for AASL 2019. AASL recruitment 2019 advertisement should be carefully read for crucial details like eligibility, qualifications, age limit, pay scale, and selection process before submitting.

Airline Allied Services supervisor vacancy details

Last date to apply for AASL supervisor job: August 9, 2019

Airline Allied Services posts: 52

Airline Allied Services supervisor (Sr) salary: Rs 27,755

Airline Allied Services supervisor (Catering) salary: Rs 23,871

Eligibility for Airline Allied Services Limited 2019

AASL Senior Supervisor: Applicant should be graduated from recognised university or its equivalent. For Finance department, one should be a graduate in commerce from a recognised university.

AGE LIMIT: Maximum 40 years

AASL Supervisor (Catering)- Candidate should be 12th passed from a recognised board with one year diploma in Hotel Management/one year diploma in Food & Beverage Service/diploma in Bakery & Confectionery/Craftsmanship course in Food Production & Patisserie.

AGE LIMIT: Maximum 35 years



How to apply for Alliance Air recruitment for Sr Supervisor and Supervisor

Visit the official website of on airindia.in

Go to ‘Career’ on the homepage

Click on ‘Apply for AASL recruitment 2019’ link

Enter valid login credentials and submit

About Airline Allied Services

Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) is public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Indian government and is a subsidiary of Established in 1983, AASL provides air transport services under the name "Alliance Air" and is headquartered in New Delhi.