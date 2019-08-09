Anna University Recruitment 2019: Apply today for Assistant, Associate jobs

-
Anna University Recruitment 2019: Those seeking a career in teaching profession can submit their Anna University recruitment application form 2019 soon, as August 9, 2019, is the last date to apply for the posts of Assistant, Project Associate and Field Assistant in Anna University, Chennai.
The varsity has invited offline applications in the prescribed format to hire eligible candidates to work on the ‘environmental audit, performance evaluation, and design of ETPs and STPs’ at the Centre for Environmental Studies, Anna University. There are a total of 8 vacant posts.
How to apply for Anna University Jobs 2019
Interested candidates should submit their Anna University project associate recruitment application form with all details of academic qualifications and experience to the Director, Centre for Environmental Studies, College of Engineering Guindy, Anna University latest by August 9, 2019 (Friday) and soft copy of the same should be sent to directorcesau@gmail.com.
Direct link for Anna University Recruitment 2019 notification
Candidates appearing for final semester examination can also apply for the post and at the time of the interview, course completion or provisional certificate need to be submitted.
Anna University vacancy 2019 (Details)
Posts and Salary
Project Associate: Rs 15,000-22,000
Project Assistant: Rs 11,000
Field Assistant: Rs 9,000
Candidates should keep checking the official website of Anna University - annauniv.edu for more information on Anna University project associate recruitment 2019.
About Anna University
Anna University is a state technical university in Tamil Nadu. The main campus is in Guindy, Chennai and the satellite campus is in Chromepet, Chennai. It was established on 4 September, 1978. It is ranked the tenth institution in India overall by the National Institutional Ranking Framework, ranked fourth among universities, and ranked eighth in engineering.