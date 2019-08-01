AP Grama Volunteer results to be out for 400000 vacancies: Know details

-
AP Grama Volunteer results: The Andhra Pradesh governmnent is set to release the AP Grama Volunteer merit list today on its official website gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in. The state government had recently invited applications from eligible and interested aspirants for 400,000 grama volunteer posts. Those who have been selected will be called for document verification.
All you need to know about AP Grama Volunteer results:
AP Grama Sachivalayam Volunteer results: Important dates
Intimation letters to selected volunteers: August 1, 2019
Induction and training programme: August 5 to 10, 2019
Positioning of volunteers: August 15, 2019
AP Grama volunteer results: Salary
AP Grama volunteers will get Rs 5,000 per month.
AP Grama volunteer results: Important details
Number of vacancies: 400,000
Total number of candidates registered: 962,708
Total number of candidates verified: 962,708
Total number of candidates approved: 926,264
Total number of candidates rejected: 36,444
Total number of candidates scheduled: 926,264
Total number of candidates attended: 660,463
Total number of candidates absent: 265,801
AP Grama Volunteer results: Educational qualifications
a) 10th for tribal areas
b) Inter for rural areas
c) Degree for urban areas
AP Grama volunteers: Age Limit
Age should be 18-35 years as on June 30, 2019
Applicant should be resident of the same Panchayat
The applications for APGV posts were received online from June 24 to July 5, 2019. Candidates whose applications were approved were interviewed from July 11 to July 25, 2019.
Steps to check the AP Grama Volunteer Results 2019
1) Visit Andhra Pradesh government's official website - ap.gov.in.
2) Click on the AP Grama Volunteer portal - gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in.
3) Now click on the AP Grama/ Ward Volunteer Merit List 2019 link
4) Enter your details as required
5) Click on the Submit button
6) Check your name and status
7) Download AP Grama Volunteer Results