AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2019: Apply today; all you need to know

-
ALSO READ
Railway Recruitment 2019: how to apply for over 13,000 junior engineer jobs
IBPS RRB 2019: Apply on ibps.in today for over 8,000 posts; know details
Online registration for HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2019 begins today
BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply online for 24 engineering posts, check details
Bank jobs 2019: SBI to hire 9,000 junior associates; you can apply by May 3
-
Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has released a notification for the recruitment of Grama/Ward Volunteer post. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Grama Volunteer - gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in from today. The last date to submit the online application for AP Grama volunteer post is July 5, 2019.
Selection process for recruitment of Grama/Ward Volunteer post
Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO(PR&RD) will invite all eligible applicants for an interview. The letter of engaging the services of selected Village Volunteers will be issued by the Chairman of the Selection Committee, i.e. MPDO.
Eligibility criteria for AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2019
The candidate who applies for AP Grama volunteer post should belong to the village/Gram Panchayat for which she/he is applying.
Educational Qualification for AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2019
The applicant should have passed Intermediate (or) its equivalent exam in plain areas whereas 10th Class or its equivalent pass in Agency/ Tribal Areas.
Age limit
Applicant must be aged between 18-35 years old as on June 30, 2019.