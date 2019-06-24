AP Grama volunteer recruitment 2019: Apply today; all you need to know

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department has released a notification for the recruitment of Grama/Ward Volunteer post. Candidates can apply online through the official website of Grama Volunteer - gramavolunteer.ap.gov.in from today. The last date to submit the online application for AP Grama volunteer post is July 5, 2019.

Selection process for recruitment of Grama/Ward Volunteer post

Selection Committee consisting of MPDO/Tahsildar/EO(PR&RD) will invite all eligible applicants for an interview. The letter of engaging the services of selected will be issued by the Chairman of the Selection Committee, i.e. MPDO.

Eligibility criteria for 2019

The candidate who applies for AP Grama volunteer post should belong to the village/Gram Panchayat for which she/he is applying.

Educational Qualification for 2019

The applicant should have passed Intermediate (or) its equivalent exam in plain areas whereas 10th Class or its equivalent pass in Agency/ Tribal Areas.

Age limit

Applicant must be aged between 18-35 years old as on June 30, 2019.