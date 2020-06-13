CGPSC prelims result 2020 declared at psc.cg.gov.in: All you need to know

CGPSC result 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the results for the State Service prelims exam 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in CGPSC Perlims exam can check their results online at psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission conducted the CGPSC Prelims 202 on February 9. The commission was to shortlist candidates equal to 15 times the number of vacancies advertised for main exam. However, due to lack of lack of eligible candidates in various categories, it has selected only 3,617 candidates for the mains exam.

Those selected in the prelims examination will have to now apply for mains.

Steps to check CGPSC result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in

2. On the homepage, go to the ‘New section’ and click on the link that reads, “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2019”

3. The results in the Pdf format will appear on the display screen

4. Scroll down and look for your roll number in the list of selected candidates. Take printout of the result for future reference.

CGPSC selection procedure

The selection process takes place in three stages — preliminary exam, mains and interview. Those who get selected in the prelims are called for mains. Finally, candidates who get through the first and second stage will have to appear for the interview round before final selection.

Vacancy details

The commission released a notification for recruitment to the various posts including Food Officer/Assistant Director, Nayab Tehsildar, Commercial Tax Inspector, Assistant Jail Officer, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Superintendant and Excise Sub Inspector last year in November. The notification was put out for 199 posts.