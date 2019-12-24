DRDO recruitment 2020: Job notification for 1817 posts; check drdo.gov.in

-
DRDO recruitment 2020: The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) official website--drdo.gov.in--has published a job notification for 1,817 vacancies. Candidates can apply online for the posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted Ministerial posts.
Authorities will soon notify the expected date for DRDO CEPTAM MTS Tier 1 examination.
The last date to submit online applications for DRDO MTS recruitment 2020 is January 23, 2020. DRDO is conducting this recruitment process to fill up a total of 1,817 MTS vacancies.
Out of the total vacancies, DRDO will fill 163 vacancies for SC, 114 for ST and 188 for EWS, and 849 vacancies reserved for General category.
Important dates to remember
Last date to submit DRDO online application: January 23, 2020
Opening date for DRDO online application: December 23, 2019
Age limit: 18-25 years
Educational qualification and Pay scale: The DRDO aspirants need to have a Class 10 pass certificate, including the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) pass certificate to apply for the ministerial posts. The selected candidates will be appointed according to the 7th CPC pay matrix on the pay scale between Rs 18,000 to 56,900.
How to apply for DRDO jobs 2020
- Visit the official website of DRDO - drdo.gov.in
- Click on ‘Careers’ tab on the homepage
- Register/Log in with valid credentials
- Fill the DRDO online application 2020 in the prescribed format
- Preview the form before submitting
About DRDO
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is an agency of the Indian government accountable for the military's research and development. It was established in 1958 after the merger of the Technical Development Establishment and the Directorate of Technical Development and Production of the Indian Ordnance Factories with the Defence Science Organisation. It is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence. The organisation includes 5,000 scientists belonging to the Defence Research & Development Service (DRDS) and about 25,000 other scientific, technical and supporting personnel.