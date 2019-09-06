DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019: Apply for 982 posts on dsssb.delhi.gov.in

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board released DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 notification on Thursday for the recruitment of primary teachers (PRT), nursery teachers and JE civil. The DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 for 982 posts was announced on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The online application process for DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2019 for nursery teachers, primary teachers and JE (civil) will begin from September 16 until October 15, 2019.

As per the official notification, only online applications will be accepted.

The Delhi Subordinate Staff Selection Board has issued 637 vacancies for the post of Assistant Primary teacher, 141 posts for Assistant Nursery Teacher and 204 posts for JE civil.

The examination date for the same is yet to be announced.

How to Apply for DSSSB Assistant Teacher and JE Posts

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format through official website dsssbonline.nic.in.

Total Posts: 982

Assistant Teacher (Primary): 637 Posts

Assistant Teacher (Nursery): 141 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil): 204 Posts

About DSSSB

The DSSSB or Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board is a board that conducts recruitment exams for various posts under the departments of GNCT of Delhi (Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi).

The DSSSB recruitment exams are conducted every year. The board releases vacancy notices for different posts along with details such as DSSSB exam dates, pay scale, and eligibility criteria. Candidates can apply for a particular post after ensuring their eligibility criteria for that post.