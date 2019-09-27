FCI recruitment 2019: 330 posts vacant; know eligibility, fees and more

Food Corporation of India recruitment 2019: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has announced 330 vacancies for the posts of Manager in various zones across India. Managers will be recruited for different departments under FCI, namely General, Depot, Technical, Movement, Accounts, Civil Engineering, Electrical, Mechanical Engineering, and Hindi. Applications are invited on the official website recruitmentfci.in.

The selection process for Management Trainees will be done on the basis of an online test, interview and training. And for that of Manager posts (Hindi), the process will comprise an online test and interview. The online tests will have objective-type (Multiple Choice Questions). Each question will carry one mark. There will be one-fourth negative marking for every wrong choice.

vacancy details in various zones:

While there are 24 posts available in the north zone, south zone has 65 posts vacant. 15 posts are up for grabs in the west zone. east zone has 37 posts vacant and 26 posts in the north east.

Important dates:

Interested candidates can apply from September 28, applications will be open from 10 a.m.

Last date for submission of online applications is October 27. No applications will be entertained after 4 p.m.

Application fee:

SC, ST, PwD and women candidates do not have to pay the application fee.

Rest of the candidates applying for the posts are required to submit a fee of Rs. 800 including GST.

Pay scale:

A stipend of Rs. 40,000 per month will be paid to a Management Trainee during the training period.

After completion of the training period, the trainees will be promoted as Managers. They will get a salary in line with the IDA Pay scale between Rs. 40,000 and 1,40,000

Eligibility criteria:

Management Trainee: Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60 per cent marks

Management Trainee (Accounts): Candidates should have an associate membership of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or The Institute of Cost Accountants of India or The Institute of Company Secretaries of India or B.Com from a recognized University.

Management Trainee (Technical): Candidates should have a B.Sc. Agriculture degree or B.Tech / BE in Food Science stream from a recognized University.

Management Trainee (Engineering): Degree in engineering from a recognized University or equivalent

Manager (Hindi): Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level. Master’s Degree of a recognized university or equivalent in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level.

(Other eligibilty criteria can be found out by visiting the official website)

Age limit:

Manager (General): 28 years

Manager (Depot): 28 years

Manager (Movement): 28 years

Manager (Accounts): 28 years

Manager (Technical): 28 years

Manager (Civil Engineering): 28 years

Manager (Electrical, Mechanical Engineering): 28 years

Manager (Hindi): 35 Years

Procedure to apply for Recruitment 2019:

Candidates can visit the official website recruitmentfci.in to apply online.