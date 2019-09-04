HSSC Clerk 2019 exam, admit card release date announced at hssc.gov.in

-
Details of HSSC Clerk exam 2019 have been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its official website hssc.gov.in.
The HSSC Clerk recruitment exam will be held from September 21, 2019, to September 23, 2019, according to the official notification. The admit cards will be released on September 14, 2019.
Steps to download HSSC Clerk exam 2019 admit card
Step 1: Visit hssc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on link which says 'download admit card'
Step 3: Enter asked details
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: Save the admit card
Important dates
September 14, 2019: HSSC Clerk exam 2019 admit card will be released
September 21, 2019 to September 23, 2019: HSSC Clerk recruitment exam will be held
Examination details
HSSC Clerk exam 2019 will comprise 90 multiple choice questions. Written examination will carry 90 marks while the socio-economic criteria and experience of the candidate will carry 10 marks.