HTET 2019 registration extended to Oct 21; apply now on htetonline.com

HTET 2019: The Board of Secondary Education (BSEH) has extended the last date to apply for Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2019 to October 21, 2019.

Candidates who missed the chance to apply for the HTET 2019 posts can login to htetonline.com or click here for a direct link to BSEH official website to complete the online application process

The exam was earlier scheduled for October 18, 2019.

The HTET 2019 admit card will be available from the first week of November. Candidates wishing to make corrections to their application forms can do so from October 19 to October 23, 2019.

HTET 2019 application form: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Login to htetonline.com

Step 2.Click on the link that reads, ‘Apply online for HTET 2019,’ on the home page

Step 3.A new page suggesting procedure for filling the HTETE online application form will appear on the screen

Note: Candidates are requested to carefully read the form before processing for the online application.

Step 4.Click on the tab that reads, ‘Read & Continue’

Step 5. On the left side of the new screen, follow the '3 Simple steps to apply online' then 'Proceed to apply online'

Step 6. Enter your credentials in the registration form and 'Submit' it.

According to the official information brochure released by the HBSE, Candidates need to score a minimum of 60% marks in TET 2019 exam to clear the test.

Haryana TET November 2019 will be conducted on November 16 and November 17, 2019.