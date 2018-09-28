IBPS PO 2018 admit card released for Prelims, Mains: Here's how to download

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letter (admit card) for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees recruitment process through online examination (preliminary and main) on its official website www.ibps.in.

The candidates need to download the call letter and bring it to the examination centre along with a passport size photograph to sit for the online test.

The online examination will be held in two phases --- Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates passing the preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for the Main examination. The shortlisted candidates in the Mains will be called for a common interview.

Depending on the final vacancies to be filled in in the financial year 2019-20, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Organisations, keeping in view of government guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

IBPS, an autonomous body, has received a mandate from the participating organisations, to conduct the recruitment process once a year.

STEPS TO DOWNLOAD:

1. Visit the official website www.ibps.in. Follow the link to download the call letter or click here

2. At the login page, enter the registration number/roll number and password / date of birth at the required places to download the call letter.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER:

Download of call letters for online examination: September 27 till October 14

Online Examination (Preliminary): October 13, October 14, October 20 and October 21.

Result of the online exam (Preliminary): October/ November 2018

Download of call letter for the online exam (Main): November 2018

Online examination (Main): November 18, 2018

Declaration of result (Main): December 2018

Download of call letters for interview: January 2019

Conduct of interview: January / February 2019

Provisional Allotment: April 2019