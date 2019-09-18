IBPS revises exam dates for Officer Scale-I, Office Assistants on ibps.in

IBPS 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has revised the date of online main examination for the post of Officer Scale-I and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) to October 20, 2019. The revised date of online single examinations for the post of Officers Scale II and III CRP RRB VIII is October 13, 2019.

The link to download the call letter or IBPS admit card 2019 will be available in October. The candidates can visit the official website of IBPS on ibps.in or ibpsonline.co.in for more information on eligibility, dates, notifications, fees etc. The government autonomous body has also revised the examination structure in terms of broad policy framework issued by the competent authority.

About IBPS

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is a body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks (PSBs) in India, other than the State Bank of India. It also provides standardised systems for assessment and result processing services to organisations.



The number of examinations conducted by the IBPS are as follows:

IBPS PO/MT exam is for the recruitment of Probationary Officers and Management Trainees' in the participating banks, which are national public sector banks.

IBPS SO exam takes place for the recruitment of Specialist Officers, which are Scale-I officers in the national public sector banks.

Officer Scale-I exam is conducted for the recruitment of Scale-I Officers in Regional Rural Banks, this post is equivalent to Probationary Officers post in National Public Sector Banks.

Office Assistant exam takes place for the recruitment of Office Assistant in Regional Rural Banks, this post is equivalent to Clerk post in National Public Sector Banks.

Officer Scale-II and Scale-III examinations are for the recruitment of Scale-II and Scale-III Officers in Regional Rural Banks.