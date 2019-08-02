IBPS RRB 2019 prelim exam for 8,000 posts begins from today; details here

2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will hold Prelims exam from August 3 and the recruitment drive will continue till August 25, 2019. 2019 Prelim exam will be held on August 3, 4 and 11 for Officer Scale 1 post. For the post of Office Assistant, the IBPS RRB prelims will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 25. Note that since this is a competitive examination, mere passing is not adequate. Candidates have to obtain high ranks in the order of merit to become eligibile for future selection process. IBPS RRB Exam 2019 will fill up 8,400 posts at various in the country.

Here's all you need to know about IBPS RRB 2019

IBPS RRB 2019 Prelims exam pattern

A total of 80 questions will be asked in IBPS RRB prelims. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple choice tests as stated below:

Reasoning: 40 marks

Numerical ability: 40 marks

Important note: 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Candidates have to qualify in both tests by securing minimum cut-off marks. An adequate number of candidates in each category, depending upon requirements, will be shortlisted for online IBPS RRB main examination.

Time Management: Don't devote more than a minute on any question. The duration of the entire paper is 45 minutes. The clock will be set at the server. The countdown timer in the top right corner of the screen will display the remaining time for you to complete the examination. When the timer reaches zero, the examination will end by itself. You will not be required to end or submit your examination.

Please note date, time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. The call letter should be brought with you to the examination venue along with a recent passport size photograph duly pasted on it.

Steps to download IBPS admit card

Step 1: Visit official website of IBPS - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link to download preliminary exam call letter for CRP RRBs-VIII officers scale I

Step 3: You will be directed to the login page

Step 4: Enter your registration no and password

Step 5: Enter the captcha

Step 6: Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take a print-out and save it on your computer