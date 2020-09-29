IIT Delhi ends phase-1 of virtual internship hiring with over 300 offers

Hinting at a revival in hiring process amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi concluded first phase of the internship hiring season for the academic year 2020-21 with over 300 offers.

The internship hiring process was held for undergraduate students belonging to second year and third year of the 4-year B.Tech programmes and fourth year of the 5-year dual degree programme, who are eligible to apply for the internship. Commenced on September 6, the process ended with over 300 offers, including 230 unique selections including international training offers from Hong Kong, South Korea and the US.

Many students have also bagged multiple internship offers.

All the selection processes for internship hiring were conducted seamlessly using multiple e-resources such as registrations, student orientations & training, company presentations, company pre-processes like tests, group discussions and selection interviews.

Commenting on the process, Anishya O. Madan, ILO & Head, Office of Career Services (OCS), said that the number of selections has been quite impressive for the undergraduate students of the institute who have opted for summer internship for Summer 2021. "We hope that the robust intern hiring numbers at the start of the season are an indication of hiring numbers in final placement as well," Madan said.

So far over 150 organisations have already registered for the current internship hiring season, whose final phase will commence in January 2021.

Meanwhile, Madan also said that the entire OCS team was also gearing up for the upcoming placement season. "We look forward to welcoming recruiters on the campus in a virtual mode to facilitate them in hiring top talents for their companies," she added.