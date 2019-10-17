Indian Air Force Group X,Y Phase I result out; Phase II admit card released

The has declared the results for the Group X & Y Phase I examination, 2019, on its website: airmenselection,cdac.in. The results are for the Group X Phase I exam that was held for technical posts for the 02/2020 batch, similarly, the Group Y exam was held for non-technical posts.

The had conducted the Group X & Y Phase I exam from September 21 to September 24, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of the Indian Air Force or click here for the direct link to CASB website.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Air Force - airmenselection,cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) click on the 'Candidate' tab

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, select 'Login (for intake 02/2020)'

Step 4: Enter all personal details needed- eg: Email ID, password and the captcha, and

Step 5: Click on 'Sign in'

Step 6: Download your result and keep it safe for future reference.

Selected candidates, whose roll number has been displayed on the screen, are considered qualified to enter the next round of the Indian Air Force examination, 2019.

Indian Air Force Group X, Y Phase II admit card, 2019

The has also released the admit card for the Phase II examination, and qualified candidates can log in to airmenselection.cdac.in to download the admit card online.