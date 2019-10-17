JUST IN
Indian Air Force Group X,Y Phase I result out; Phase II admit card released

Results for Indian Air Force Group X, Y Phase I exam has been declared on airmenselection,cdac.in; know how to download Phase II admit card

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Air Force has declared the results for the Indian Air Force Group X & Y Phase I examination, 2019, on its website: airmenselection,cdac.in. The results are for the Group X Phase I exam that was held for technical posts for the 02/2020 batch, similarly, the Group Y exam was held for non-technical posts.

The IAF had conducted the Indian Air Force Group X & Y Phase I exam from September 21 to September 24, 2019.

Candidates who appeared for the IAF examination can check their results on the official website of the Indian Air Force or click here for the direct link to CASB website.

Here are steps to download the results for Indian Air Force Group X & Y Phase I exam, 2019

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Air Force - airmenselection,cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) click on the 'Candidate' tab

Step 3: In the drop-down menu, select 'Login (for intake 02/2020)'

Step 4: Enter all personal details needed- eg: Email ID, password and the captcha, and

Step 5: Click on 'Sign in'

Step 6: Download your result and keep it safe for future reference.

Selected candidates, whose roll number has been displayed on the screen, are considered qualified to enter the next round of the Indian Air Force examination, 2019.

Indian Air Force Group X, Y Phase II admit card, 2019

The IAF has also released the admit card for the Phase II examination, and qualified candidates can log in to airmenselection.cdac.in to download the admit card online.

Note: The candidates are requested to take a print out of their admit card and show it as proof when needed.

For more details, log in to airmenselection,cdac.in.
First Published: Thu, October 17 2019. 07:43 IST

