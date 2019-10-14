JUST IN
You are here: Home » Jobs » News

DSSSB Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1688 teacher, fire operator and JE posts
Business Standard

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Applications open for Navik posts

Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Navik in Domestic Branch; candidates can visit www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in to apply

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Indian Coast Guard
According to the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019 notification, selection will take place in three stages

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: There is good news for those looking to join Indian defence forces. Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Navik. The last date to apply is November 8, 2019.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Important information

Last date to apply: November 8, 2019

Where to apply: https://www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Educational qualification: Candidate must be 10th pass from a recognised Board with 50 per cent marks.

Age Limit – 18 to 22 years (Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Pay Scale: 21700/-(Pay Level-3) plus dearness allowance and other allowances

According to the Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019 notification, selection will take place in three stages - written test, physical fitness test and Initial Medical Examination (Preliminary).

Important instructions for filing online application:

1. The Name of the candidate, father and mother's name and date of birth should be mentioned as per 10th class certificate.

2. Indicate exact percentage of 10th class up to two decimals and this is not to be rounded off.

3. Filling up of information like personal e-mail ID and mobile number of the candidates are compulsory. The date, time and Centre of the written examination and other information will be informed through Coast Guard Recruitment website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

4. The application provides choice of only one centre for examination. The candidates are to choose centre from the list mentioned against each state to which he belongs to.
First Published: Mon, October 14 2019. 13:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY