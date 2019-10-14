Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2019: Applications open for Navik posts

2019: There is good news for those looking to join Indian defence forces. has invited applications for to the post of Navik. The last date to apply is November 8, 2019.

2019: Important information

Last date to apply: November 8, 2019

Where to apply: https://www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Educational qualification: Candidate must be 10th pass from a recognised Board with 50 per cent marks.

Age Limit – 18 to 22 years (Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC candidates)

Pay Scale: 21700/-(Pay Level-3) plus dearness allowance and other allowances

According to the 2019 notification, selection will take place in three stages - written test, physical fitness test and Initial Medical Examination (Preliminary).

Important instructions for filing online application:

1. The Name of the candidate, father and mother's name and date of birth should be mentioned as per 10th class certificate.

2. Indicate exact percentage of 10th class up to two decimals and this is not to be rounded off.

3. Filling up of information like personal e-mail ID and mobile number of the candidates are compulsory. The date, time and Centre of the written examination and other information will be informed through Coast Guard Recruitment website www.joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

4. The application provides choice of only one centre for examination. The candidates are to choose centre from the list mentioned against each state to which he belongs to.