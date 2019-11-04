Indian Navy Recruitment: Vacancy for 2700 Sailors on joinindiannavy.gov.in

2019: The has released a notification for a total of 2,700 posts of Sailor for the August 2020 batch on its official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the AA (Sailor- Artificer Apprentice) and SSR (Sailor- Senior Secondary) vacancies from November 8, 2019 and the last date to submit Indian Navy sailor online form 2019 is November 18, 2019.

Important dates to remember

Start date of application: November 8, 2019

Last date to submit the application: November 18, 2019

Indian Navy vacancy details

Sailor Senior Secondary: 2,200

Sailor Artificer Apprentice: 500

Salary

A stipend of Rs 14,600 per month will be given during the initial training phase. On successfully completing the initial training, the applicants will be put in level 3 of the defence pay matrix of Rs 21,700 to 69,100.

Qualification

For SSR- the candidate should have passed Class 12 with Maths and Physics and at least one of these subjects i.e. chemistry/computer/biology from the recognized board of school education.

For AA- the candidate should have passed Class 12 with at least 60 per cent in aggregate with Maths and Physics.

Selection process

The selection of the candidates will be based on the state-wise merit of the performance in computer-based tests (CBT), subject to qualifying in Pulmonary function tests (PFT) and medical examination.

How to apply for Indian Navy sailor post:

Visit the official website of Indian Navy on joinindiannavy.gov.in

Login with the registered email id and click on ‘Careers & Jobs’ tab

Click on the ‘Complete Your Application Online Now’

Fill the Indian Navy sailor application form 2019

Upload the scanned copy of the photo and

Preview the form before submitting

About Indian Navy

The Indian Navy is the naval branch of the Indian Armed Forces. The President of India is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Navy. The Chief of Naval Staff, a four-star admiral, commands the navy. The primary objective of the navy is to safeguard the nation's maritime borders, and in conjunction with other Armed Forces of the union, act to deter or defeat any threats or aggression against the territory, people or maritime interests of India, both in war and peace.