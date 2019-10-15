Karnataka Bank Result 2019: Probationary Clerk final results out; check now

has released the clerk final result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the interview round can check their on karnatakabank.com. The bank had held the interviews from August 28 to September 9, 2019.

Candidates will have to login to Karnataka Bank's official website to see their To login, candidates will need to enter either the Interview Call Number or registration number along with their date of birth.

Steps to check Clerk 2019 Result:

Step 1: Go to Karanataka Bank's official website - karnatakabank.com

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Careers" tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login

Step 4: The will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future reference

Direct link to download interview results of Karnataka Bank recruitment of probationary clerks:



Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk Result 2019

The online application process had commenced on July 10, 2019 and concluded on July 20, 2019. The examination was conducted in online mode on August 3, 2019.