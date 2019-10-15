Karnataka Bank Result 2019: Probationary Clerk final results out; check now

JUST IN
SBI Apprentice Admit Card 2019 released: Steps, direct link to download
Candidates will have to login to Karnataka Bank's official website karnatakabank.com to see the Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk Final Result 2019

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Karnataka Bank recruitment result: The examination was conducted in online mode on August 3, 2019

Karnataka Bank has released the Karnataka Bank clerk final result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the interview round can check their results on karnatakabank.com. The bank had held the interviews from August 28 to September 9, 2019.

Candidates will have to login to Karnataka Bank's official website to see their results. To login, candidates will need to enter either the Interview Call Number or registration number along with their date of birth.

Steps to check Karnataka Bank Clerk 2019 Result:

Step 1: Go to Karanataka Bank's official website - karnatakabank.com

Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Careers" tab

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future reference

The online application process had commenced on July 10, 2019 and concluded on July 20, 2019. The examination was conducted in online mode on August 3, 2019.
