Karnataka Bank Result 2019: Probationary Clerk final results out; check now

-
ALSO READ
SBI Clerk Result 2019 to be out soon; know important dates and instructions
SBI Clerk Result 2019 out sbi.co.in: Steps to download SBI prelims result
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims 2019 Results declared; check your score on ibps.in
KCET result 2019 declared: Know pass criteria, answer key, other details
HSSC Clerk Recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for 4,858 posts extended
-
Karnataka Bank has released the Karnataka Bank clerk final result 2019. Candidates who appeared for the interview round can check their results on karnatakabank.com. The bank had held the interviews from August 28 to September 9, 2019.
Candidates will have to login to Karnataka Bank's official website to see their results. To login, candidates will need to enter either the Interview Call Number or registration number along with their date of birth.
Steps to check Karnataka Bank Clerk 2019 Result:
Step 1: Go to Karanataka Bank's official website - karnatakabank.com
Step 2: Scroll to the bottom of the page and click on "Careers" tab
Step 3: Enter your credentials to login
Step 4: The results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Save it for future reference
Direct link to download interview results of Karnataka Bank recruitment of probationary clerks:
Karnataka Bank Probationary Clerk Result 2019
The online application process had commenced on July 10, 2019 and concluded on July 20, 2019. The examination was conducted in online mode on August 3, 2019.