Nabard recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 vacancies on nabard.org; see details

-
ALSO READ
CAG notification: Know about draft recruitment rules released on cag.gov.in
A career counsellor to navigate your child through a plethora of choices
Online test for govt recruitment likely to be held in Sept: Union minister
Govt penalising educated youth: Rahul on vacancies in education institutes
NEET 2021 exam on August 1; know about NEET registration, other details
-
Nabard recruitment 2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) released a recruitment advertisement announcing 162 vacancies for Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of the authority at nabard.org.
The application process for Nabard recruitment 2021 will start from Saturday i.e; July 17 and the last date of submission for Nabard application form 2021 is August 7.
Nabard recruitment 2021: Important Dates
Nabard online application: July 17, 2021
Last date to apply: August 7, 2021
Last date to edit application details: August 7, 2021
Nabard vacancies
Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148
Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service): 5
Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol and Security Service): 2
Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service): 7
Qualifications for NNabard recruitment 2021
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 30 years
Nabard recruitment 2021: Selection Process
Preliminary Exam
Mains Exam
Interview
Nabard jobs: Education qualification
Assistant Manager (Grade A): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognised University/institute with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55 per cent) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university or Ph D.
Manager (Grade B): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55 per cent) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university or Ph D.
About Nabard
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is an apex regulatory body for the overall regulation and licensing of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India. It is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance. The bank has been entrusted with "matters concerning policy, planning, and operations in the field of credit for agriculture and other economic activities in rural areas in India". Nabard is active in developing and implementing financial inclusion.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor