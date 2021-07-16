Nabard recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 vacancies on nabard.org; see details

2021: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) released a advertisement announcing 162 for Assistant Managers and Managers on Grade A and B posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of the authority at org.



The application process for 2021 will start from Saturday i.e; July 17 and the last date of submission for Nabard application form 2021 is August 7.

Nabard recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Nabard online application: July 17, 2021

Last date to apply: August 7, 2021

Last date to edit application details: August 7, 2021

Nabard vacancies

Assistant Manager (Rural Development Banking Service): 148

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Rajbhasha Service): 5

Assistant Manager in Grade A (Protocol and Security Service): 2

Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service): 7

Qualifications for NNabard recruitment 2021

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

Nabard recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Preliminary Exam

Mains Exam

Interview

Nabard jobs: Education qualification

Assistant Manager (Grade A): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognised University/institute with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55 per cent) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university or Ph D.

Manager (Grade B): Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from any recognized University with a minimum of 60 per cent marks (SC/ST/ PWBD applicants 55 per cent) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree with a minimum of 55 per cent marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants 50 per cent) in aggregate from a recognised university or Ph D.

About Nabard

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) is an apex regulatory body for the overall regulation and licensing of regional rural banks and apex cooperative banks in India. It is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Finance. The bank has been entrusted with "matters concerning policy, planning, and operations in the field of credit for agriculture and other economic activities in rural areas in India". Nabard is active in developing and implementing financial inclusion.